No social justice under K Chandrasekhar Rao: Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is not concerned about the problems of Backward Caste (BC) communities or the poor, said BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar while speaking at ‘Telangana BC Gosa (Telangana BC Meet) here on Tuesday.

He demanded that the TRS supremo hand over the party president's post to BCs. Coming down heavily on KCR, Bandi said, "The CM's flagship scheme 2BHK has a simple meaning. 2B refers to two positions for Beta and Baap, H for Harish Rao, and K for Kavitha. There is no social justice under KCR rule."

Referring to Akbaruddin Owaisi's infamous hate-speech, Sanjay said, "KCR should feel ashamed to call himself a Hindu, while he has an alliance with Akbaruddin Owaisi." National Commission for Backward Classes member T Achary said that the Dubbaka election result would be repeated in the GHMC election as well.

Addressing the gathering, Achary said, "Leaders like Yogi Adityanath, Amit Shah, and Narendra Modi are needed here in Telangana, as the State is being ruled by an inefficient CM. How dare he (KCR) disrespect a BC leader even after he was elected as an MP? Isn’t this caste-driven arrogance?"

Alleging that State government had not given even a single rupee for the Sheep Distribution Scheme, Achary said, "During a review meeting, officials told me that Rs 1,000 crore have been sanctioned by the Centre, Rs 2,000 crore by NABARD and Rs 1,000 crore has been collected from the beneficiaries. There is no contribution from the State. Till date, not even half of the applicants have been given the livestock."

BJP OBC Morcha president Dr K Laxman said that Bangaru Telangana in KCR’s dictionary meant employment for all members of KCR’s family. "The only unemployed person in the Chief Minister’s family is his grandson. He would surely have given a post to his grandson as well if he had attained legal age by now," said Laxman.

DUBBAKA, PEOPLE’S DIWALI GIFT TO KCR: BJP

To indicate that BJP Dubbaka byelection victory is a collective effort, the BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar and Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy held a press meet, through Zoom platform, along with party leaders on Wednesday.

Bandi Sanjay said that Dubbaka people gave a Diwali gift to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, and the Hyderabadis would give him a Sankranti gift after GHMC elections. "People are celebrating BJP’s victory and TRS’s defeat in Dubbaka like a festival. At least now, the Chief Minister should introspect his policies," Sanjay said.

Alleging that CM KCR was deceiving people, he said, "The Chief Minister has shown some paper stating that the Centre has put a cap on increasing Minimum Support Price (MSP), which was not true." Kishan Reddy said that BJP would not rest after winning Dubbaka seat. BJP would continue the fight against anti-people policies of the State government.