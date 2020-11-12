Staff of budget private schools in Telangana to go on hunger strike

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Reeling under financial stress, staff of budget private schools, which accommodate 52 per cent of the State’s schoolchildren, have decided to go on a indefinite hunger strike from Wednesday.

"Around 40 per cent of parents are yet to pay the fee for the academic year 2019- 20. Many schools have sacked teachers and nonteaching staff as they could not pay them. We do not even know how many students will come when the schools reopen," said Telangana Recognised Schools Management Association (TRSMA) State organising president Sreedhar Reddy.

Generally, 60 to 70 per cent of parents pay last term fees for January to April in the last week of March, so that their children can appear for examinations, Sreedhar Reddy said. With schools closed since March 21 due to lockdown and consequent government order that directed schools to pass the students without any exams, 60 per cent of parents are yet to clear the dues. Most parents who send their children to these schools work in the unorganised sectors.