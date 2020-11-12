Telangana Congress MLA T Jayaprakash Reddy slams senior leaders pointing fingers at TPCC chief

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Congress MLA T Jayaprakash Reddy, on Wednesday, found fault with those who are attributing the Congress Dubbaka bypoll defeat to TPCC president Uttam Kumar Reddy.

He questioned that when TRS and BJP chiefs were not responsible for their poll debacles, how could it be called "inefficiency" of Uttam. He expressed dismay over senior leaders making media statements pitching for a change of leadership.

While speaking to presspersons, Jayaprakash Reddy said, "TRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s daughter was defeated in Nizamabad, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy was defeated in Amberpet Assembly election, Dr K Laxman lost an election when he was party president. Does that mean that all of them are inefficient?"

Asking trolls why they are not writing against TRS and BJP, he said, "Some people, who are not from Congress, are personally targeting TPCC chief Uttam. They should think before posting anything against Uttam on social media."

Stating that Congress would never polarise people in the name of caste, class, creed, region, and religion, he said, “TRS used Telangana sentiment to come into power. AIMIM and BJP will resort to communal politics.”