Telangana records lowest minimum temperature for November in decade

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad, on Wednesday, recorded 12.4 degree Celsius, which is Telangana's lowest minimum temperature for the month of November in a decade. This is 6.2 degree Celsius below normal.

Most parts of the State recorded a fall in minimum temperature, in the range of 4-6 degree Celsius below normal. According to the IMD, in the last 10 years, Hyderabad has recorded this lowest temperature of 12.4 degree Celsius only two times - on November 18, 2012, and November 11, 2016.

On Tuesday, the city had recorded second lowest temperature of 12.8 degree Celsius as well. The lowest temperature recorded in the State on Wednesday, according to the Telangana State Development Planning Society, was a chilling 7.1 degree Celsius at Marpalle in Vikarabad district.

While Hanmakonda recorded 14.5 degree Celsius, Bhadrachalam recorded 15.6 degree Celsius and Medak 12.8 degree Celsius, which are 6.1 , 5.3 and 4.8 degree Celsius below normal. The fall in the temperatures over the last couple of days has been attributed by the IMD meteorologists to the northeast winds blowing into the State.