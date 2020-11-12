Vote-for-note scam: Telangana MLA Sandra Venkata Veeraiah moves HC against ACB court order

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: MLA Sandra Venkata Veeraiah and R Udayasimha, both accused in the vote-for-note scam, approached the TS High Court challenging the order of the Special ACB Court in dismissing their discharge petitions in the case.

On November 2 this year, the Special ACB Court dismissed their discharge petitions by taking into consideration the ACB's contention that there was evidence about their involvement in the said scam. Aggrieved with the same, both of them moved the High Court for relief. The ACB had made allegations against them based on their telephonic conversations.

They claimed that they were not present on the day the incident took place and that it was improper to make them the accused based on phone call data. Their appeals are expected to come up for hearing in a day or two.