CBI arrests two I-T staff for taking Rs 80,000 bribe

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Central Bureau of Investigation officials have arrested two Income Tax inspectors for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 80,000. The accused officers were produced before the court for judicial remand on Thursday.

According to officials, two persons, Upender and Purushotham, working as inspectors in the Income Tax Department, demanded a bribe of Rs 80,000 from a complainant for not paying tax and causing wrongful loss to the government.

Based on a tip-off from the complainant, CBI officials conducted raids on the office of the accused and caught them red-handed while they were accepting the bribe.

The seized cash tested positive in the chemical test. The CBI has registered cases against them and has taken up a probe into the case.