CM KCR brushes aside Dubbaka loss as minor blip

HYDERABAD: Setting the tone for the GHMC polls, TRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday reportedly told party leaders that they need not worry about the BJP factor as the TRS is all set to come out with flying colours.

The CM brushed aside any anti-incumbency factor. “The Dubbaka Assembly bypoll outcome cannot be attributed to the entire state or GHMC polls. It is just an unsavoury blip,” Rao reportedly said.

At the six-hour-long marathon meeting at Pragathi Bhavan, MIM president Asaduddin Owaisi too called on the TRS president and discussed the GHMC poll strategies. The latter is keen on humbling the BJP which is on the offensive, heady with the Dubbaka victory.

Meanwhile, the State Election Commission (SEC) too held a meeting with leaders of all the parties and decided to publish the final list of voters on November 13. As the reservations and delimitation of wards would continue as they are, there is no need for the government to take up the reservation process afresh. However, as per the recently amended GHMC Act, the SEC has to announce the dates for the polls in consultation with the government.

In all probability, the government may give its nod for the SEC to conduct the polls any day after Diwali. In such a case, there is the likelihood of the GHMC polls being held in the first week of December.

The State Cabinet is scheduled to meet on Friday, a day ahead of Diwali. Rao may discuss the GHMC poll dates with his colleagues informally at the Cabinet.

Meanwhile, during the meeting with Ministers and party general secretaries, Rao is understood to have pointed out that sympathy worked in favour of BJP candidate M Raghunandan Rao in Dubbaka.

The BJP candidate contested and lost several times in the segment. Thus, people supported him, opined several Ministers.

Diwali gift for ryots

As paddy procurement has become a contentious issue between the BJP and the TRS now, the State Cabinet is expected to discuss it on Friday. Rao may announce bonus for the Sannalu paddy. Once, a bonus is announced for the farmers, then the additional amount being paid to farmers over and above Rs 1,888/quintal MSP would be borne by the State government. The Cabinet may also announce compensation to farmers, whose crops were damaged in the recent floods.

Polls after Diwali

GHMC proposes Rs 5,600 cr budget for 2021-22

The GHMC has proposed a budget of Rs 5,600 crore for the year 2021-22 as against Rs 5,500 crore for the current financial year (2020-21). The current year’s budget was revised from Rs 5,380 crore to this amount. GHMC placed the draft budget proposals before the GHMC Standing Committee chaired by Hyderabad Mayor Bonthu Rammohan on Thursday. As per the proposed budget, the revenue expenditure is Rs 2,414 crore while the capital expenditure is Rs 3,186 crore.The budget is expected to be approved by the Standing Committee by December 10, and has to be submitted to the State government by March 7, 2021