STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

CM KCR brushes aside Dubbaka loss as minor blip

GHMC poll strategy discussed at meeting, KCR rules out anti-incumbency factor, says sympathy helped Raghu win

Published: 13th November 2020 08:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2020 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

By VV Balakrishna
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Setting the tone for the GHMC polls, TRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday reportedly told party leaders that they need not worry about the BJP factor as the TRS is all set to come out with flying colours. 

The CM brushed aside any anti-incumbency factor. “The Dubbaka Assembly bypoll outcome cannot be attributed to the entire state or GHMC polls. It is just an unsavoury blip,” Rao reportedly said. 

At the six-hour-long marathon meeting at Pragathi Bhavan, MIM president Asaduddin Owaisi too called on the TRS president and discussed the GHMC poll strategies. The latter is keen on humbling the BJP which is on the offensive, heady with the Dubbaka victory. 

Meanwhile, the State Election Commission (SEC) too held a meeting with leaders of all the parties and decided to publish the final list of voters on November 13. As the reservations and delimitation of wards would continue as they are, there is no need for the government to take up the reservation process afresh. However, as per the recently amended GHMC Act, the SEC has to announce the dates for the polls in consultation with the government. 

In all probability, the government may give its nod for the SEC to conduct the polls any day after Diwali. In such a case, there is the likelihood of the GHMC polls being held in the first week of December. 
The State Cabinet is scheduled to meet on Friday, a day ahead of Diwali. Rao may discuss the GHMC poll dates with his colleagues informally at the Cabinet. 

Meanwhile, during the meeting with Ministers and party general secretaries, Rao is understood to have pointed out that sympathy worked in favour of BJP candidate M Raghunandan Rao in Dubbaka. 
The BJP candidate contested and lost several times in the segment. Thus, people supported him, opined several Ministers. 

Diwali gift for ryots 

As paddy procurement has become a contentious issue between the BJP and the TRS now, the State Cabinet is expected to discuss it on Friday. Rao may announce bonus for the Sannalu paddy. Once, a bonus is announced for the farmers, then the additional amount being paid to farmers over and above Rs 1,888/quintal MSP would be borne by the State government. The Cabinet may also announce compensation to farmers, whose crops were damaged in the recent floods.

Polls after Diwali

In all probability, the government may give its nod for the SEC to conduct the polls any day after Diwali. In such a case, there is the likelihood of the GHMC polls being held in the first week of December

GHMC proposes Rs 5,600 cr budget for 2021-22

The GHMC has proposed a budget of Rs 5,600 crore for the year 2021-22 as against Rs 5,500 crore for the current financial year (2020-21). The current year’s budget was revised from Rs 5,380 crore to this amount. GHMC placed the draft budget proposals before the GHMC Standing Committee chaired by Hyderabad Mayor Bonthu Rammohan on Thursday. As per the proposed budget, the revenue expenditure is Rs 2,414 crore while the capital expenditure is Rs 3,186 crore.The budget is expected to be approved by the Standing Committee by December 10, and has to be submitted to the State government by March 7, 2021

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dubbaka Dubbaka bypoll TRS K Chandrasekhar Rao Telangana BJP
India Matters
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh (File photo | PTI)
Bihar polls 2020: Congress concedes it was ‘weak link’ in Grand Alliance
Former US president Barack Obama (L) and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (R) (Photos | AP, PTI)
'Lacked either aptitude or passion...': Obama on Rahul Gandhi in his memoir
Parents gave their feedback on reopening of schools by attending the meetings organised at Presidency Higher Secondary School in Chennai. (File photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)
Fear of second wave forces TN to defer reopening of schools
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Man gets a new heart through Delhi's green corridor in 17 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Celine Gounder is part of the 13-member task force that will aid the administration in its efforts to contain and mitigate the spread of COVID-19
Dr. Celine Gounder of Tamil origin part of Joe Biden’s Covid-19 task force
People not maintaining social distancing in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhaar Yadav/EPS)
Third COVID-19 wave? Delhi records 100+deaths in 24 hours for first time
Gallery
Bursting crackers isn't permittable this Diwali season unless they fall under the 'green' umbrella. Here is everything you need to know about the less-polluting hybrid variety of crackers that have been certified as a lesser evil when it comes to polluting the atmosphere. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Explainer: What are green crackers and are they really pollution-free?
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp