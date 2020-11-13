Congress leaders slam govt over low MSP for Sannalu

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR/WARANGAL/NALGONDA: Congress leaders across districts, on Thursday, criticised the TRS government’s policy on making farmers grow Sanna Rakala (fine variety) paddy.In Nalgonda, TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy demanded that Sanna Rakala paddy be purchased at Rs 2,500 per quintal and MSP of Rs 5,800 be fixed for damaged cotton.

He participated in a Rythu Deeksha and submitted a memorandum to Nalgonda Collector Prashanth Jeevan Patil. Uttam demanded Rs 20,000 as compensation for farmers who suffered crop losses in the recent rain and flood. When asked about Congress’ defeat in the Dubbaka bypoll, the leader simply smiled. He also dodged a question on the next chairman of the PCC.

In Karimnagar, TPCC working president Ponnam Prabhakar asked farmers not to follow the Telangana government’s restrictions on cultivation, and said they should grow crops of their choice.

Speaking at the Congress district unit’s Maha Dharna at the Karimnagar district headquarters, Prabhakar demanded that KCR oppose the Centre’s new farm laws, just like the Chief Ministers of Congress-ruled States have done.

Meanwhile, Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao said farmers in Telangana were suffering because the State government was delaying the purchase of fine variety of paddy.

Speaking at a protest held by the Warangal Urban district Congress leaders in Hanamkonda, Warangal, he demanded that the government should pay farmers Rs 2,500 per quintal, along with minimum support price (MSP), for Sanna (fine) paddy.

‘Provide Rs 2,500 for fine variety paddy’

