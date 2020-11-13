STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Congress leaders slam govt over low MSP for Sannalu

Meanwhile, Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao said farmers in Telangana were suffering because the State government was delaying the purchase of fine variety of paddy. 

Published: 13th November 2020 02:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2020 08:27 AM   |  A+A-

Cops take the leaders of a farmers’ association into custody for trying to lay siege to Pragathi Bhavan in Hyderabad on Thursday | S Senbagapandiyan

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR/WARANGAL/NALGONDA: Congress leaders across districts, on Thursday, criticised the TRS government’s policy on making farmers grow Sanna Rakala (fine variety) paddy.In Nalgonda, TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy demanded that Sanna Rakala paddy be purchased at Rs 2,500 per quintal and MSP of Rs 5,800 be fixed for damaged cotton.

He participated in a Rythu Deeksha and submitted a memorandum to Nalgonda Collector Prashanth Jeevan Patil. Uttam demanded Rs 20,000 as compensation for farmers who suffered crop losses in the recent rain and flood. When asked about Congress’ defeat in the Dubbaka bypoll, the leader simply smiled. He also dodged a question on the next chairman of the PCC.

In Karimnagar, TPCC working president Ponnam Prabhakar asked farmers not to follow the Telangana government’s restrictions on cultivation, and said they should grow crops of their choice. 

Speaking at the Congress district unit’s Maha Dharna at the Karimnagar district headquarters, Prabhakar demanded that KCR oppose the Centre’s new farm laws, just like the Chief Ministers of Congress-ruled States have done. 

Meanwhile, Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao said farmers in Telangana were suffering because the State government was delaying the purchase of fine variety of paddy. 

Speaking at a protest held by the Warangal Urban district Congress leaders in Hanamkonda, Warangal, he demanded that the government should pay farmers Rs 2,500 per quintal, along with minimum support price (MSP), for Sanna (fine) paddy.

‘Provide Rs 2,500 for fine variety paddy’
Speaking at a protest, organised by the Warangal (Urban) Congress leaders in Hanamkonda on Thursday, senior Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao demanded that the government should pay farmers Rs 2,500 per quintal, along with minimum support price (MSP), for Sanna (fine) paddy

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh (File photo | PTI)
Bihar polls 2020: Congress concedes it was ‘weak link’ in Grand Alliance
Former US president Barack Obama (L) and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (R) (Photos | AP, PTI)
'Lacked either aptitude or passion...': Obama on Rahul Gandhi in his memoir
Parents gave their feedback on reopening of schools by attending the meetings organised at Presidency Higher Secondary School in Chennai. (File photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)
Fear of second wave forces TN to defer reopening of schools
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Man gets a new heart through Delhi's green corridor in 17 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Celine Gounder is part of the 13-member task force that will aid the administration in its efforts to contain and mitigate the spread of COVID-19
Dr. Celine Gounder of Tamil origin part of Joe Biden’s Covid-19 task force
People not maintaining social distancing in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhaar Yadav/EPS)
Third COVID-19 wave? Delhi records 100+deaths in 24 hours for first time
Gallery
Bursting crackers isn't permittable this Diwali season unless they fall under the 'green' umbrella. Here is everything you need to know about the less-polluting hybrid variety of crackers that have been certified as a lesser evil when it comes to polluting the atmosphere. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Explainer: What are green crackers and are they really pollution-free?
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp