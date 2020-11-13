Drugs case: Telangana HC wants to know progress of SIT probe

By Express News Service

The Telangana High Court on Thursday directed the State government to submit a report by December 10 informing it about the status of the investigation by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) into the 2017 drugs scandal.

The case, in which several famous personalities from the Telugu film industry and other sections of the society are allegedly involved, has not been listed for hearing till date after 2017. Even the petitioner’s counsel has not raised it in court. “What has happened to the investigation after the arrest of two foreigners?” a division bench of the High Court asked both the government and petitioner.

In 2017, then MLA and now Congress MP A Revanth Reddy had filed a PIL, seeking direction to the State government to entrust the investigation to the Narcotics Control Bureau, Enforcement Directorate, Central Bureau of Investigation and other Central agencies, instead of the SIT of the State Excise Department. He had contended that the State has no power to investigate the case.

The petitioner’s counsel B Rachna Reddy, said the State government had to respond to this case. Advocate General BS Prasad sought some time to file a counter affidavit/report and the bench posted the matter to December 10.

HC refers Raghunandan’s quash petition to CJ bench

BJP’s newly elected MLA from Dubbaka M Raghunandan Rao approached the Telangana High Court with a plea to a grant a stay on all proceedings in the case registered against him relating to the seizure of `18.67 lakh during a search at a house on October 26, i.e. before byelection to the said constituency.

The MLA submitted that the complaint states that the amount was kept in the house to falsely implicate him and his supporters. The entire complaint is vague and is a concocted story created at the behest of the ruling party to defame him, the MLA contended, and urged the court to quash the FIR by relying on the Supreme Court guidelines in the case of Bhajanlal vs State of Haryana.

The petitioner’s counsel P Vishnuvardhana Reddy submitted that his client was not an MLA when the FIR was filed and will fall under the category of a third party.After hearing the case, Justice K Lakshman said the petitioner was presently an MLA. As per the roster, some criminal cases relating to sitting and former MPs and MLAs are listed before the Chief Justice bench, the judge noted, and directed the registry to place the present case too before the Chief Justice bench for adjudication.

HC seeks govt response on 2-child norm for GHMC poll

The Telangana High Court on Thursday issued a notice to the State government to respond to a petition which has alleged that Section 21-B of the GHMC Act, 1955 was being enforced despite being dropped from the State Municipalities Act, 2019.

The Section disqualifies a person, who has more than two children, from contesting the ensuing GHMC election.A division bench comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy passed this order in the petition filed by Sridhar Babu Ravi and Mohammed Taher.

The petitioners’ counsel informed the court that the Telangana Municipalities Act, 2019 has dropped the said disqualification in all other municipalities and municipal corporations in the State. Continuance of the disqualification in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) alone is discriminatory in nature and there should be a reasonable classification in applying the law to similarly situated people, the counsel argued.

After hearing the case, the bench issued a notice to the government to respond on the issue and posted the matter to November 19 for further hearing.