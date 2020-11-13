Scuffle between BJP, MIM activists

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Tension prevailed at Gowlipura after a scuffle broke out between BJP and MIM activists over inaugurating a Basti Dawakhana.

MIM MLA Pasha Qadri, along with some party activists, reached Gowlipura to inaugurate the neighbourhood clinic but some BJP leaders and activists objected to this. They raised slogans against him and the MIM, which turned into a scuffle.

After a few minutes, the police reached the spot, dispersed the mob and shifted Qadri out of the area. Later, they deployed more personnel in the area to keep vigil and prevent any untoward incident.

MIM MLA booked for assault

The Humayunagar police have registered cases against MIM’s Nampally MLA Jaffer Hussain Meraj and two others for allegedly assaulting Congress leader Masood Ahmed during the distribution of the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to flood victims.

The police said Ahmed, a Congress leader from Masab Tank, with GHMC officials, was distributing funds to flood-hit residents when Meraj and two others started to argue with them.

The MLA told the officials to stop the distribution, to which Ahmed objected. The argument turned violent, with the MIM MLA and others allegedly assaulting Ahmed, who got injured.