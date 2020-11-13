TRS, BJP spar on Twitter over dip in Telangana revenues

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The decrease in revenues due to Covid-19 had led the Telangana government to opt for ways and means advances (WMA) and overdraft (OD) in September, which were provided by the Central government.

The BJP unit here found fault with the State government using these mechanisms. From its official Twitter handle, the Telangana BJP posted on Thursday that the rich State was pushed into debt by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. It further stated that the government had utilised Rs 1,240 crore under the special drawing facility, Rs 1,576 crore under WMA and Rs 698 crore under OD for 21 days in September.

It wrote that the government had raised loans of Rs 22,961 crore from the open market. All State surplus funds have been exhausted under KCR’s rule and the government is squeezing the public in the name of taxes, the BJP tweeted.

TRS leaders countered these claims on Twitter. “Who told the States that we are unable to provide funds and advised them to raise loans?” TRS leader Krishank replied. He recalled that Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had asked the States to borrow Rs 2.35 lakh crore to meet the tax shortfall.