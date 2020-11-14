STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
6,000 plants destroyed in Prakruthi Vanam

Thimmampet sarpanch alleges involvement of ‘jealous’ Opposition leaders; cops register case against 12 persons.

Thimmampet Parkruthi Vanam, slated for inauguration soon, wears a barren look

By Express News Service

KOTHAGUDEM: Nearly 6,000 plants at Prakruthi Vanam in Thimmampet village of Mulakalapalli mandal in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district were uprooted by unidentified persons late on Thursday night. 
Parkruthi Vanam, which was slated for inauguration in a few days, was developed across 1.5 acre. Village sarpanch Gouri Laxmi and secretary B Rambabu lodged a complaint with the police on the matter. 

The sarpanch alleged that Opposition parties were not happy with the fact that development works proceeding at a brisk pace in Thimmampet. “The Opposition workers deliberately destroyed the plants to delay the works,” Gouri Laxmi said.  Meanwhile, the Mulakalapalli police, later in the day, informed the media that they have registered a case against as many as 12 persons involved in the incident.

According to sources, the booked persons belong to some Left parties and resorted to this step as they were forced to hand over some land that they had occupied some years back to the government for the construction of the Prakruthi Vanam.

After Mulakalapalli tahsildar handed over the earmarked 1.5 acre land to the Thimmampet gram panchayat for developing the Prakruthi Vanam, the village officials visited the spot recently and erected fences to mark territories.

However, a few irked Left party workers, who had occupied the land, destroyed the fences. After informing this to the Additional Collector and  SP, the village officials erected the fences once again and planted as many as 6,000 saplings on October 16. 

However, all their efforts went down the drain, when they, on Friday morning, found that all the plants have been destroyed by some miscreants.

