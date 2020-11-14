As municipal polls near, MIM banks on flood welfare work

Aihik Sur By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The upcoming GHMC elections is not going to be a straightforward affair like previous years for the AIMIM, which is currently riding on a high after the Bihar elections. At home, the party will be facing a tricky situation after the Hyderabad floods left behind resentment in the minds of citizens along with destruction.

The AIMIM is banking on its own donation drives and contributions apart from the State government’s Rs 10,000 support to the flood victims to safely turn the corner. This would help it record a similar success in the upcoming polls like the last time.

In the last few months since the onset of the pandemic and the recent floods, the party has taken up many relief drives involving crores of money. The party will now be hoping that these measures translate into votes.

After the floods, the Akbaruddin Owaisi-headed Salar-e-Millat Medical Trust organised 15 medical camps comprising 100 doctors in each camp. In the Salala area health camp, 24,900 patients were treated. “Thirty patients from these health camps were shifted to the Owaisi Hospitals and given free health check-ups. “We have spent Rs 1.20 crore on these camps,” Chandrayangutta MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi said.

The floods swept away hard-earned cash of many families who were saving for key occasions such as marriages. On Friday, Owaisi distributed cheques to the families of 23 women who lost marriage money in the floods.Apart from this, the MIM has helped 36 auto owners, 29 kirana store owners, five owners of motorcycles and helped flood-hit with essentials by spending lakhs, says Owaisi.

Going all out to help

“We have done all that we could,” was Akbaruddin’s repeated message to the public while unofficially kicking off the GHMC election campaign during a flood relief distribution camp on Friday. Owaisi’s comments came in context of the relief measures that have been taken up by the party and him personally during the lockdown and the more recent aftermath of the Hyderabad floods.

He said that he has spent Rs 11 crore out of his own pocket to provide relief in the form of giving ration, organising health camps through the Owaisi Group of Hospitals and so on in these few months for the victims.

“During the lockdown, irrespective of religion, we have helped everyone by giving out ration kits. Be it from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar or Jharkhand, we have helped everyone and we have done all that we can,” Owaisi said.

“We know that we cannot help you completely in terms of the devastating loss you have faced. But we are definitely doing what we can,” he said. Owaisi’s constant emphasis of the party doing the most in these current circumstances may be related to the resentment among citizens in flood-affected areas.