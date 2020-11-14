STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

As municipal polls near, MIM banks on flood welfare work

The party, which is currently riding on a high after tasting success in Bihar Assembly elections, has turned its focus on the forthcoming GHMC polls

Published: 14th November 2020 11:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2020 11:15 AM   |  A+A-

AIMIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi

AIMIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi (File Photo | EPS)

By Aihik Sur
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The upcoming GHMC elections is not going to be a straightforward affair like previous years for the AIMIM, which is currently riding on a high after the Bihar elections.  At home, the party will be facing a tricky situation after the Hyderabad floods left behind resentment in the minds of citizens along with destruction. 

The AIMIM is banking on its own donation drives and contributions apart from the State government’s Rs 10,000 support to the flood victims to safely turn the corner. This would help it record a similar success in the upcoming polls like the last time. 

In the last few months since the onset of the pandemic and the recent floods, the party has taken up many relief drives involving crores of money. The party will now be hoping that these measures translate into votes. 

After the floods, the Akbaruddin Owaisi-headed Salar-e-Millat Medical Trust organised 15 medical camps comprising 100 doctors in each camp. In the Salala area health camp, 24,900 patients were treated. “Thirty patients from these health camps were shifted to the Owaisi Hospitals and given free health check-ups. “We have spent Rs 1.20 crore on these camps,” Chandrayangutta MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi said. 

The floods swept away hard-earned cash of many families who were saving for key occasions such as marriages. On Friday, Owaisi distributed cheques to the families of 23 women who lost marriage money in the floods.Apart from this, the MIM has helped 36 auto owners, 29 kirana store owners, five owners of motorcycles and helped flood-hit with essentials by spending lakhs, says Owaisi.  

Going all out to help

“We have done all that we could,” was Akbaruddin’s repeated message to the public while unofficially kicking off the GHMC election campaign during a flood relief distribution camp on Friday. Owaisi’s comments came in context of the relief measures that have been taken up by the party and him personally during the lockdown and the more recent aftermath of the Hyderabad floods. 

He said that he has spent Rs 11 crore out of his own pocket to provide relief in the form of giving ration, organising health camps through the Owaisi Group of Hospitals and so on in these few months for the victims.

“During the lockdown, irrespective of religion, we have helped everyone by giving out ration kits. Be it from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar or Jharkhand, we have helped everyone and we have done all that we can,” Owaisi said. 

“We know that we cannot help you completely in terms of the devastating loss you have faced. But we are definitely doing what we can,” he said. Owaisi’s constant emphasis of the party doing the most in these current circumstances may be related to the resentment among citizens in flood-affected areas.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
GHMC elections AIMIM Akbaruddin Owaisi
India Matters
Dalit leader Kameshwar Chaupal
Buzz on BJP naming veteran Dalit leader Kameshwar Chaupal as Deputy CM
Air Deccan founder Captain GR Gopinath (L) and Kollywood actor Suriya (Photo | PTI and YouTube Screengrab)
Did Suriya deliver? Captain GR Gopinath gives verdict on his biopic ‘Soorarai Pottru’
Empire State Building lit up in orange to mark Diwali (Photo | Empire State Building, Twitter)
New York's iconic Empire State Building lit up in orange to commemorate Diwali
Kamil Topno has so far invested more than `20,000 for the project on his own that provides electricity to up at least 20 houses. (Photo | Express)
Jugaad provides free power to this Jharkhand village

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi speaks during the second leg of his campaign for Bihar assembly elections at Gyaspur in Darbhanga district Wednesday Oct. 28 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi visits Shantivan on Jawaharlal Nehru’s Birthday, Pays Tribute
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Found solution to Delhi's yearly air pollution problem: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
Bursting crackers isn't permittable this Diwali season unless they fall under the 'green' umbrella. Here is everything you need to know about the less-polluting hybrid variety of crackers that have been certified as a lesser evil when it comes to polluting the atmosphere. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Explainer: What are green crackers and are they really pollution-free?
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp