Endorse devpt works and encourage govt, says KT Rama Rao

MAUD Minister made the appeal to people ahead of GHMC polls.

Published: 14th November 2020 11:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2020 11:10 AM   |  A+A-

The Minister poses for a group photo with children after the inaugural ceremony

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Ahead of the forthcoming elections to Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao appealed to people to encourage and support the government by endorsing its welfare schemes and developmental works. Rama Rao, along with Animal Husbandry Minister Talsani Srinivas Yadav, inaugurated a modern Vaikuntadhamam (graveyard) in Balkampet and sports complexes at Labour Welfare Centre and in Sanathnagar Assembly constituency on Friday. 

Speaking on the occasion, Rama Rao said that people should admire and appreciate the development works being carried out by the government. “When the time arises, they should reciprocate positively and give their blessings to the government,” he said. 

Stating that in the last six years, the State government has launched several developmental works and implemented many welfare schemes, he said: “During the formation of separate Telangana, there were apprehensions on the development of the new State. But we have proved the critics wrong. Under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, the State is witnessing development on all fronts.” 

Minister KT Rama Rao displays his badminton skills after the inauguration of a multi-purpose sports complex in Sanathnagar on Friday;

“Before the formation of Telangana, there was uncertainty over supply of electricity and drinking water. But now the situation is different. There there is no power problem nor shortage of drinking water in the city. The State government is providing required facilities as per the needs and requirements of the people living in the State. The CM wants to make Telangana the number one State in the country.” he added.

Minister Talasani, meanwhile, said that the Chief Minister has implemented various welfare schemes for the benefit of the poor. “The government has so far spent `800 crore spent on development of Sanathnagar Assembly constituency,” he said.

The newly-inaugurated Vaikuntadhamam in Balkampet has all facilities required for the people to conduct the last rites of their loved ones. It also a grand entrance arch, parking area, office block and ceremonial yard with all amenities to perform the rituals. The multi-purpose sports complex in Sanathnagar has several facilities, including two badminton courts, a table tennis tables, separate gents and ladies gyms, a yoga hall, a snooker room and a carom pool.

The Ministers also inaugurated the Audaiah Sports Complex and a new library building at Audaiah Nagar and a GHMC multipurpose function hall in Monda Market Division of Marredpally. They also laid the foundation stone for a theme park at Nehru Park in Sanathnagar Division.

