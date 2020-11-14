Govt did nothing for residents of Osman Nagar, says Uttam Kumar Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC president Uttam Kumar Reddy condemned the State government stating that it has done nothing for the residents of Osman Nagar, which continue to remain in floodwaters for over a month now. Uttam visited Osman Nagar on Friday and interacted with the affected families. The Nalgonda MP alleged that the State government was helping land grabbers while ignoring residents.

Speaking to the media, Uttam said that nearly 610 houses have been inundated from almost a month and the TRS government was doing nothing to help the affected families. The Congress leader said that hundreds of residents of Osman Nagar had been forced to live on the streets for the last one month.

“It is a shame on the TRS government that even one month after the excess rains, thousands of houses are submerged in Hyderabad. Neither flood relief nor foodgrains have been supplied by the TRS government to the flood-ravaged residents of Osman Nagar,” he alleged. Uttam demanded that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao visit Osman Nagar to take stock of the situation.