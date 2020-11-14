STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Govt did nothing for residents of Osman Nagar, says Uttam Kumar Reddy

The Congress leader said that hundreds of residents of Osman Nagar had been forced to live on the streets for the last one month. 

Published: 14th November 2020 11:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2020 11:16 AM   |  A+A-

TPCC chief Uttam Kumar Reddy and other Congress leaders speak to local residents during their visit to the flood-affected areas of Osman Nagar in Maheshwaram constituency of Rangareddy district on Fr

TPCC chief Uttam Kumar Reddy and other Congress leaders speak to local residents during their visit to the flood-affected areas of Osman Nagar in Maheshwaram constituency of Rangareddy district on Fr

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC president Uttam Kumar Reddy condemned the State government stating that it has done nothing for the residents of Osman Nagar, which continue to remain in floodwaters for over a month now. Uttam visited Osman Nagar on Friday and interacted with the affected families. The Nalgonda MP alleged that the State government was helping land grabbers while ignoring residents. 

Speaking to the media, Uttam said that nearly 610 houses have been inundated from almost a month and the TRS government was doing nothing to help the affected families. The Congress leader said that hundreds of residents of Osman Nagar had been forced to live on the streets for the last one month. 

“It is a shame on the TRS government that even one month after the excess rains, thousands of houses are submerged in Hyderabad. Neither flood relief nor foodgrains have been supplied by the TRS government to the flood-ravaged residents of Osman Nagar,” he alleged. Uttam demanded that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao visit Osman Nagar to take stock of the situation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uttam Kumar Reddy
India Matters
Dalit leader Kameshwar Chaupal
Buzz on BJP naming veteran Dalit leader Kameshwar Chaupal as Deputy CM
Air Deccan founder Captain GR Gopinath (L) and Kollywood actor Suriya (Photo | PTI and YouTube Screengrab)
Did Suriya deliver? Captain GR Gopinath gives verdict on his biopic ‘Soorarai Pottru’
Empire State Building lit up in orange to mark Diwali (Photo | Empire State Building, Twitter)
New York's iconic Empire State Building lit up in orange to commemorate Diwali
Kamil Topno has so far invested more than `20,000 for the project on his own that provides electricity to up at least 20 houses. (Photo | Express)
Jugaad provides free power to this Jharkhand village

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi speaks during the second leg of his campaign for Bihar assembly elections at Gyaspur in Darbhanga district Wednesday Oct. 28 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi visits Shantivan on Jawaharlal Nehru’s Birthday, Pays Tribute
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Found solution to Delhi's yearly air pollution problem: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
Bursting crackers isn't permittable this Diwali season unless they fall under the 'green' umbrella. Here is everything you need to know about the less-polluting hybrid variety of crackers that have been certified as a lesser evil when it comes to polluting the atmosphere. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Explainer: What are green crackers and are they really pollution-free?
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp