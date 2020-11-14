Justice league

By Express News Service

HC permits Sujana to travel abroad for two weeks

In a relief to BJP MP YS Sujana Chowdary, the Telangana High Court, on Friday, permitted the Rajya Sabha member to travel abroad subject to the condition of giving an undertaking before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to the effect that he would return to India before a specified date and upon his arrival he would intimate the same to the officers concerned. Considering the fact that no material is placed before the court with regard to extension of lookout notice issued by the CBI and that the petitioner is a sitting Member of Parliament, the court allowed him to travel abroad.

On November 12, the MP was prevented by the immigration officials at Delhi airport from travelling to US to attend one of his uncles, who is ailing and is in serious condition, on the ground that a lookout notice was issued by the CBI in a bank fraud case registered at Bengaluru. Aggrieved with the same, he moved the Telangana High Court seeking directions to the authorities concerned to permit him to travel to New York on November 15 for two weeks. When the matter came up for hearing before Justice Challa Kodanda Ram, senior counsel Mathur, appearing for Sujana Chowdary, told the court that there were no criminal cases pending against the MP and he had been cooperating with the CBI.

Meanwhile, CBI counsel Surender submitted that a lookout notice was issued in June last year against the petitioner MP and it was extended beyond the period of one year. He, however, was unable to place any material to confirm the said extension. After hearing both sides, the judge passed the above interim order, and adjourned the case hearing to November 16. As for the case against the MP, the CBI at Bengaluru had issued summons to him in the case registered against Best and Crompton Engineering Projects Limited and others. Based on the FIR, the Enforcement Directorate had registered a case in April 2016. When he challenged the summons, the High Court earlier directed the authorities concerned not to take coercive steps against him.

Don’t issue maroon passbooks to tribals: HC

A division bench of the Telangana High Court, on Thursday, directed the State government not to issue maroon or any other passbooks to tribals till the next date of case hearing, in recognition of the structures raised in the Scheduled areas constructed after February 3, 1970. The bench passed this interim order in the PIL filed by Adivasi Samkshema Parishath against the State government’s decision to enlist all structures in the Scheduled areas of Telangana for issuing maroon passbooks. Petitioners’ counsel PV Ramana contended that the State government’s decision on the subject issue was illegal, arbitrary, and contrary to the Telangana Scheduled Areas Land Transfer Regulations 1/59.

When the bench sought the government’s response on the issue, State Advocate General BS Prasad sought some time for filing a counter affidavit. The bench said that the government’s action would create a lot of complications and directed the State not to issue Maroon passbooks to tribals till the next date of case hearing. The bench issued notices to the respondents including Collectors of Adilabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Mahbubabad, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, and Nagarkurnool, to respond to the present case and posted the matter to November 19 for further hearing.

PIL challenges GO 102, HC refuses to pass order

A division bench of the Telangana High Court has issued notice to the State government for filing a counter affidavit in the PIL filed challenging GO 102 issued on September 7, 2020, for declaring holidays in the Registration and Stamps Department with effect from September 8. The bench refused to pass an order without seeing the counters to be filed on the issue. The bench passed this order, on Thursday, in the PIL filed by M Nagaraju, president of Telangana State Lok Satha party, and K Shankaraiah, social worker, seeking directions to the authorities concerned to receive and register the deeds pertaining to lease, rental, mortgage, renewal of licences, general power of attorney, deposit of title deeds of bank transactions and so on without transferring of title of the property before the concerned Sub- Registrar/ Joint Sub-Registrar.

Petitioners’ counsel K Buchi Babu contended that the State government had violated various sections of the Registration Act, 1908, by declaring holidays and stopping registration services in the Registration and Stamps Dept. After hearing the case, the bench issued notice to the respondents — Chief Secretary and Commissioner and Inspector General of Stamps and Registration, to respond to the PIL and posted the matter to December 10.