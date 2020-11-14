STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mask up to beat second Covid-19 wave, says health chief

DPH Dr G Srinivas says Nov-Jan crucial period; tells people to follow Covid protocol strictly and not burst firecrackers

Published: 14th November 2020

Director of Public Health, Telangana State, G Srinivas Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Cautioning people that the phase between November to January will be crucial and determine how severe the second wave of Covid-19 will be, Director of Public Health (DPH) Dr G Srinivas Reddy urged citizens to avoid crowding and always use masks. Since the next two-and-half months have numerous festivals, and also the wedding season, Dr Srinivas said it would be up to people to practice self-discipline to avoid a spike in Covid-19 cases. “The time till January is very crucial and all citizens must wear masks and have Covid-19 appropriate behaviour when in a gathering. As we are seeing the situation in Kerala and Delhi unfold dramatically in the second wave, we must avoid giving the virus an opportunity to spread in the state,” he noted. The Public Health chief emphasised that the mask and social distancing are the only vaccines available with the public as of now.

Avoid firecrackers

The DPH has also issued a word of caution against firecrackers. “Firecrackers inevitably add pollutants to the air. The direct impact of this is that the Covid virus will linger in the air longer. People will inhale pollutants and the virus leading to an adverse reaction in the lungs,” explained Dr Srinivas. “Not just Covid-19 patients, but several Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) patients, the aged and the young children will be affected by firecrackers,” he added.

Covid-19 second wave
