More perks for Telangana industries hiring locals

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a bid to promote local employment, industries in Telangana is set to get VAT/CST or State GST reimbursement for a period of five years and other additional incentives such as power cost reimbursement, investment subsidy under the T-IDEA/T-Price scheme.

These incentives will be applicable for those industries under Category 1: with 70 per cent semi-skilled local workers and 50 per cent skilled local workers, and under Category II: with 80 per cent local semi-skilled workers and 60 per cent skilled workers.

For industries under Category I, the State government is providing additional power cost reimbursement at `50 per unit for 5 years for all new micro and small enterprises. For medium and large industries, the additional power cost reimbursement has been set at `0.75 per unit for 5 years. For those looking to expand their micro and small enterprises, an additional investment subsidy of 5 per cent of the fixed capital investment will be provided.

Apart from that the State government is also providing incentives for skill upgradation, said a government order signed by Industries Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan.