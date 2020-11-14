STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No rise in Covid cases during festive season in Telangana

In a record low, Telangana witnessed only 997 cases of Covid-19 on Thursday despite 42,163 tests conducted. 

Published: 14th November 2020 08:49 AM

By Donita Jose
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a record low, Telangana witnessed only 997 cases of Covid-19 on Thursday despite 42,163 tests conducted. With this, health officials have deduced that there has been no adverse spread of the disease even though Bathukamma and Dasara were recently celebrated. In fact, a spike in cases has not been observed in the last 18 days. “It is by appropriate behaviour that we could tide over mass social gatherings during the two festivals. But caution has to be maintained in the remainder of the festive season as more gatherings are likely,” Director of Public Health Dr G Srinivas Reddy said. 

Between October 25 and November 13, only 24,411 cases were added to the State’s tally. It is similar to the number of cases added between October 8 and October 25, which amounts to 24,608, showing no adverse additions. On Thursday, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) recorded 169 cases, followed by Medchal with 85 and Rangareddy with 66.

The day also saw four more deaths due to Covid-19. Speaking to Express, Dr G Srinivas Reddy said going ahead only a few districts such as Kothagudem, Karimnagar, Nalgonda, GHMC, Rangareddy and Medchal will be of concern. “We have increased testing in these areas and are initiating door-to-door outreach by ASHA workers,” he said.

