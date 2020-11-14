STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
NTPC completes 42 years

Established on Nov 14, 1978, by the then Prime Minister Morarji Desai, the power plant has achieved several milestones in the last four decades.

NTPC power plant

For representational purpose. (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

PEDDAPALLI: NTPC- Ramagundam, one of the biggest thermal power stations in India which supplies power to most of the southern States, will complete 42 years of its glorious journey on Saturday. Established on Nov 14, 1978, by the then Prime Minister Morarji Desai, the power plant has achieved several milestones in the last four decades.

It is a flagship project with a capacity of 2,600 MW. The existing 10 MW Solar plant coupled with the upcoming new Project-I in Telangana will reinforce its stature on the Power Map of India.  According to Sunil Kumar, Chief General Manager, NTPC-Ramagundam continued its performance and power generation activities despite the disruption caused due by Covid  and subsequent lockdown. Till October, 2020, it generated 9,251 MU as against the target of 9,217 MU and balanced the annual target for FY 2020-21.

While the process of development continues to grow by leaps and bound, the management believes that it is also important to maintain harmony with the nature, therefore they have been taking up plantation programmes to maintain good air quality in and around the plant. During its four-decade journey, NTPC-Ramagundam has achieved many laurels in almost all areas of power generation.

