Only registered voters can back candidates now

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Any person supporting a candidate contesting in the GHMC polls should be a registered voter and should not attract disqualification, Telangana State Election Commission (TSEC) Commissioner C Partha Sarathi said in a press release on Friday.The contesting candidate should be a registered voter in any one of the wards of the GHMC.

The TSEC Commissioner also said that in the GHMC elections, a candidate can file nomination in more than one ward but will have to contest from only one ward and withdraw his nominations from the remaining wards within the stipulated time, otherwise the nomination of such candidate will not be considered in any of the wards.