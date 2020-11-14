Poet, two others up for nomination to Council

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Cabinet, which met at Pragathi Bhavan here on Friday, has cleared the names of poet-singer Gorati Venkanna, former Minister B Saraiah and B Dayanand for nominating them to the Legislative Council under the Governor’s quota.

It has sent the names to Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan for approval. Contrary to expectations, the Cabinet did not renominate Karne Prabhakar, whose tenure ended on August 17, to the Council.

The TRS government has not considered the relative of former Home Minister Nayani Narasimha Reddy, whose term completed on June 19, either. Nayani passed away recently and it was expected that his son-in-law would be nominated to the Council.

Additionally, though there was talk in political circles that former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao’s daughter Vani Devi would be nominated, the Cabinet did not consider her either.

It was expected that the Chief Minister’s Officer on Special Duty (OSD), Desapathi Srinivas Rao, may be sent to the Council but this too did not happen. The third vacancy was created as S Ramulu Naik demitted the office on March 2.

Karne left out

The Cabinet did not renominate Karne Prabhakar, whose tenure ended in Aug, to the Council. Meanwhile, it has sent the names to the Governor for approval