Rs 10,000 reward for info on sex test in Ganjam

Identity of informers will not be disclosed, assures administration
 

Published: 14th November 2020 08:05 AM

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: In a bid to check the menace of female foeticide in Ganjam, the district administration has announced a reward of Rs 10,000 to informers of illegal sex determination tests conducted across the district.

Presiding over a district advisory meeting at Chhatrapur on Thursday, Ganjam Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange said anyone giving information about conduct of sex determination practices in the district will be rewarded with Rs 10,000. The identity of the informers will not be disclosed.

Expressing concern over skewed sex ratio in Ganjam, Kulange directed clinics to follow the pre-conception and pre-natal diagnostic(PC&PNDT) Act strictly. Officials were asked to verify if clinics are adhering to the PCPNDT Act. Renewal and registration of clinics in the district was also stressed.

Sources said the girl child ratio in the district has improved as compared to previous years due to implementation of various schemes of the State government like ‘Biju Kanya Ratna’ and ‘Mo Gelha Jhia’. Under ‘Mo Gelha Jhia’ programme, the district administration celebrates the birthday of every girl born in Ganjam. The celebration is held each fortnight of a month after the dates are fixed by the panchayat officer and Gaon Kalyan Samiti. 

Asha and anganwadi workers collect details of all female births and on a fixed date, the authorities along with girl students visit the house of the newborn to distribute sweets and handover flower bouquet, baby kit and a citation to the parents from the administration. Besides, a bank account is opened in the name of the newborn under ‘Sukanya Samrudhi Yojana’.

Kulange said special teams will be formed to check if allowances and benefits provided by the government are reaching pregnant women in the district. The officials were directed to collect details of pregnant women and create awareness among the public to protect girls.

Assistant chief district medical officer Dr Jagadish Patnaik said private clinics are under strict surveillance and stringent action will be taken against those involved in illegal sex determination and female foeticide. Official sources said there are 12 Government and 51 private clinics that are registered in the district.

On the other hand, secretary of Ganjam district private clinic association Dr Subash Sahu refuted the charges of sex determination and female foeticide at clinics in the district. “No complaint of sex determination and female foeticide has been registered against any clinic in Berhampur,” he claimed.
As per latest information, the child sex (0-6 years) ratio in Ganjam rose to 877 females for every 1000 males against 908 females for 100 males in the State.

Crackdown on female foeticide

● Officials asked to verify if clinics are adhering to the PCPNDT Act
● Teams to check if benefits provided by govt are reaching pregnant women 
● There are 12 Govt and 51 private clinics registered in Ganjam
● Child sex (0-6 years) ratio in Ganjam rose to 877 females for every 1000 males

