SC restores Diwali glitter in State, allows green crackers

On Thursday, the High Court, hearing a PIL filed by advocate P Indra Prakash, directed the government to immediately ban the sale and use of fireworks during Diwali in view of Covid. 

Shoppers throng shops put up at Island Grounds to buy crackers ahead of Deepavali, on Thursday. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)

By A Rajashekar Rao & Ridhima Gupta
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The gloom on Friday morning over not being able to celebrate Diwali by bursting firecrackers gave way to excitement, though a little muted, by afternoon when the Supreme Court stepped in. The Apex Court modified the ban orders issued by the State government on the direction of the Telangana High Court on Thursday. When the State government had issued the ban orders, traders cried foul and the people expressed their frustration. 

But the Supreme Court, later in the afternoon, allowed the implementation of the National Green Tribunal’s (NGT) orders issued on November 9, which allow the use of green crackers in cities where pollution levels are not alarming. As Hyderabad falls in the category of ‘moderate’ air quality, the sale and use of green crackers began by evening as people queued up to make last-minute purchases. 

Though the orders were for green crackers, many traders did not have enough stock and the people, too, did not know much about these products. This resulted in merchants in some areas allegedly selling conventional crackers on the sly.

The SC bench, while issuing the interim direction, said: “All concerned in the State of Telangana must comply with the Tribunal’s directions in its letter and spirit. We are conscious of the fact that the respondents are not represented today nor they have been served but in the peculiar situation and urgency involved, the impugned order stands modified to bring in line with the NGT directions issued on November 9, 2020.”On Thursday, the High Court, hearing a PIL filed by advocate P Indra Prakash, directed the government to immediately ban the sale and use of fireworks during Diwali in view of Covid. 

Workers of Shanti Fireworks in front of their closed shops; (right) people buy crackers from a shop after the ban was eased.

Aggrieved, the Telangana Fireworks Dealers Association moved the Supreme Court for relief. According to advocate Ch Jaya Krishna, counsel for the association comprising 160 members, argued in the Apex Court that the impugned order was passed without providing an opportunity to the association to represent itself in the case. Passing such an order will lead to immense financial hardship to the association members as the firecrackers business is a seasonal one for which heavy investments have been made, the counsel submitted. 

As the news of the Supreme Court direction filtered in, merchants opened their shops but for the people it took some time to know that the ban order has been modified and green crackers can be used this Diwali. “The Supreme Court’s order allowed the resumption of cracker sale. People are coming, but not in expected numbers, to buy crackers. This is because of the confusion that has been created by the ban and later its modification. This is very bad for our business, especially at this time,” said Sanjay Kumar Bope from Shanti crackers shop at Osmangunj.

Meanwhile, traders who have stocked up on green crackers are unable to sell these as people are not interested in buying the products. “We have stock of green crackers but customers are not keen on buying these,” a trader from Begum Bazar said. 

The NGT has allowed bursting of green crackers in cities where air quality is ‘moderate’. The tribunal has also specified time periods for bursting of crackers -- 8 pm-10 pm on Diwali and Gurupurb, 6 am-8 am on Chhath, and 11.55 pm-12.30 am on Christmas and New Year’s Eve.

What are green crackers? 

According to the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), green crackers are those which emit 30 per cent less emission, apart from having less harmful chemicals and being less dangerous. 
They are made using less polluting raw materials and their chemical formulation ensures reduced particle emission into the atmosphere.

