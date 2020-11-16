BJP sees major scam in handing over maintenance of Dharani to IL&FS

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP MLC N Ramchander Rao on Sunday alleged that there was a major conspiracy behind handing over maintenance of Dharani portal to IL&FS. Speaking to the media here, he said that IL&FS has resorted to irregularities of about Rs 1,500 crore in construction of a textiles park in Nagaland and was also involved in a few more scams in Rajasthan, Odisha and Madhya Pradesh. He wanted to know where was the necessity to conduct a fresh survey when the government already has enough data collected at the time of Samagra Kutumba Survey.

Demanding a probe into handing over maintenance of Dharani portal to IL&FS, he said: “In 2014, the Odisha government had given a contract to the same firm for digitisation of land records. Later, the Comptroller and Auditor General has found that it did not have automation’ software, no experience in property registrations and it was mired in scams. The IL&FS company has also siphoned off crores of rupees in the name of converting government lands into private properties in Madhya Pradesh.”

Finding fault with the State government for not inviting the Central government agencies for running Dharani portal, he said: “There are several Central government agencies like National Informatics Centre, which have expertise in digitising land records. How can the State government give the contract to a company which is involved in scams?”

He said that on one hand the government was committing scams and on the other hand giving projects to scamsters. He also criticised Municipal Administration Minister Minister KT Rama Rao for giving concessions in taxes ahead of GHMC elections.