Clear floodwater from Osman Nagar: Uttam to KCR

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Demanding immediate steps to remove floodwater from Osman Nagar area, TPCC president Uttam Kumar Reddy, on Sunday, wrote an open letter to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao stating that the residents were reeling under immense vulnerabilities.

Stating that no efforts have been made by the Jalpally Municipal authorities to restore normalcy, Uttam said that the residents of Osman Nagar, Saif Nagar, Abdullah Yehya Nagar were living under miserable conditions. Pointing out that many youth have lost their jobs as they couldn’t attend work, Uttam said, “Residents belong to middle-class families and they have suffered huge losses. ”

He also said that children and elderly have had no access medicines. “When the entire State was celebrating Diwali, the residents of Osman Nagar did not even have access to safe drinking water,” he said.