Registration of non-agri properties from November 23 in Telangana

The resumption of registrations will be launched by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar. 

Published: 16th November 2020 11:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2020 11:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: IN a relief to those who have been waiting eagerly for the registration of non-agricultural properties to resume, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has taken a decision that it should begin on November 23 through Dharani portal. The resumption of registrations will be launched by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar. 

The Chief Minister, during a review meeting with officials at Pragathi Bhavan on Sunday, said: “The process of registration of agricultural lands through the Dharani portal has become popular among the people and it received a very good response from them. People in Telangana are of the view that a new era has begun in land registration.”

“People are happy that the registration process through Dharani portal has guaranteed their lands security which gave them immense satisfaction. The feedback coming from the field level was quite satisfactory,” he added.

“The Dharani portal has overcome the initial teething problems. In another three to four days, it would overcome all the problems. We have decided to commence registration of nonagriculture lands only after resolving all the issues pertaining to Dharani portal,” the CM said. Registration of properties was stopped on September 8 ahead of the new Revenue Act, 2020 coming into force.

The order stopping registration of properties said the decision was to provide quality service to citizens. After Dharani portal was launched on October 29, registration of agriculture properties resumed but those of the non-agriculture properties remained suspended since the process of uploading of records was not fully completed.

