Search operations to nab ‘man-eater’ in Telangana continue

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: Search operations to nab the tiger that killed a 22-year-old tribal man at Deegada village of Kumrambheem-Asifabad district’s Dahegaon mandal are continuing, albeit with not much progress.

Siddam Vigneshwar was killed by a tiger, which is yet to be identified, in the forest area near Deegada village on November 11, while he, along with two friends, was fishing in the Peddavagu river.

According to official source, the Forest Department authorities have set up 32 cameras, four cage traps and have also deployed seven special teams arranged to nab the big cat.

Meanwhile, the forest officials suspect that the tiger might have migrated to Bejjur or Penchikalpet mandals by crossing the Peddvagu.