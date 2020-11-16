STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana officials asked to prepare guidelines for regularisation of junior lecturer posts

The Chief Minister instructed the officials concerned to prepare guidelines in this regard.

Published: 16th November 2020 10:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2020 10:12 AM   |  A+A-

Many private institutes remove ageing teachers nowadays as young teachers are more attuned to the new technologies used for teaching.

Image for representational purposes( Express illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has decided to give an opportunity to eligible contract lecturers of Government Junior Colleges to work in regular posts in other government junior colleges that have vacancies. The Chief Minister instructed the officials concerned to prepare guidelines in this regard. The CM, at a review meeting on the issues faced by contract lecturers working in government junior colleges at Pragati Bhavan here on Sunday, went over the problem threadbare when Education Minister P Sabita Indrareddy brought it to his notice.

The Chief Minister said, “The State government has taken several measures for the benefit of junior college contract lecturers. The attempt to regularise them failed due to a few cases pending in the court. The government has doubled their monthly salaries. In the past, they were paid for 10 months a year. The State government has increased it to 12 months with full pay. The government is also giving them the service benefits.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Government Junior Colleges Govt junior staff position
India Matters
A Christian devotee wearing a mask offers prayers at a Church in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
'Virus easier to spread indoors, winter perfect set-up'
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Nitish — tough taskmaster, stubborn politician yet approachable 
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)
SC may hear pleas on Andhra CM’s allegations today
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech begins phase 3 trials of Covid vaccine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Soumitra Chatterjee
Remembering Soumitra Chatterjee: The acting titan who took Indian cinema to the world
US singer Mary Millben sings ‘Om Jai Jagdish Hare’, video goes viral
Gallery
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee passed away on Sunday at a Kolkata hospital where he was for over a month. Here is all you need to know about the iconic film star. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab and PTI)
Soumitra Chatterjee: Bengali cinema's Alt Superstar
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp