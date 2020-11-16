Telangana officials asked to prepare guidelines for regularisation of junior lecturer posts

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has decided to give an opportunity to eligible contract lecturers of Government Junior Colleges to work in regular posts in other government junior colleges that have vacancies. The Chief Minister instructed the officials concerned to prepare guidelines in this regard. The CM, at a review meeting on the issues faced by contract lecturers working in government junior colleges at Pragati Bhavan here on Sunday, went over the problem threadbare when Education Minister P Sabita Indrareddy brought it to his notice.

The Chief Minister said, “The State government has taken several measures for the benefit of junior college contract lecturers. The attempt to regularise them failed due to a few cases pending in the court. The government has doubled their monthly salaries. In the past, they were paid for 10 months a year. The State government has increased it to 12 months with full pay. The government is also giving them the service benefits.”