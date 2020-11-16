STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana police rescue kidnapped five-year-old within 24 hours

The Suryapet One Town police, on Sunday, rescued a five-year-old boy who was kidnapped by some unidentified persons on Saturday night.

Telangana police, Hyderabad police

For representational purposes (Photo| RVK Rao, EPS)

By Express News Service

SURYAPET: The Suryapet One Town police, on Sunday, rescued a five-year-old boy who was kidnapped by some unidentified persons on Saturday night.According to sources, the incident happened at around 7.30 pm on Saturday. P Gautam, the only son of Mahesh and Nagalakshmi residing in Bhagat Singh Nagar, was asked by his mother to buy some oil and match box from a nearby shop for Diwali celebrations. As he did not return even after some time, Nagalakshmi rushed to the shop in search of the child, only to find his bicycle parked in front of the shop.

P Gautam

The parents of the child immediately contacted the Suryapet One Town police and filed a missing complaint. Soon after learning about the incident, cops reached the scene and questioned the shop owner and other locals. Though they examined CCTV footage too, the cops couldn’t find any lead.Meanwhile, by 9 am on Sunday, the owner of a tailer shop, located near the boy’s house, received an anonymous phone call from a man who claimed that the boy is in his custody. The shop owner immediately informed the cops, who reached the spot and collected the details of the phone call.

It was based on this that they managed to trace the boy. The five-year-old was safely handed over to his parents in just 24 hours.According to sources, the cops have also taken two persons, who are reportedly the boy’s relatives, into custody for kidnapping him.

