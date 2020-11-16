STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Three minor girls drown in Alisagar

Police with the help of swimmers and fishermen fished out the bodies of all four youngsters.

Published: 16th November 2020 10:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2020 10:57 AM   |  A+A-

drowning

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD/ MULUGU: In a tragic incident, three minor girls drowned in the Alisagar reservoir under Yadapally police station limits in Nizamabad district on Sunday. The deceased girls have been identified as Junera, 12, Mahashera, 14, and Meraj, 14.

According to witnesses, the incident happened while the three minors were trying to pose for a selfie. They belong to different, but acquainted, families hailing from Bodhan town. They all came to the reservoir area for a picnic.The bodies of all three were fished out later in the day, and sent to Bodhan Government Hospital for postmortem.

According to Yedapally SI D Yella Goud, the cops received information regarding the incident at around 5.30 pm on Sunday. On learning about the incident, they rushed to the spot and recovered the bodies with the help of local swimmers.

While posing for a selfie, one of the girls slipped and accidentally fell into the reservoir, seeing which the other two minors attempted to rescue their friend, which resulted in the tragic death of all three. It was a few fellow tourists who noticed this and immediately notified their families. 

In another unfortunate incident that happened in Mulugu on the day of Diwali, four youngsters drowned in the Godavari river while they were celebrating a friend’s birthday. While the bodies of two persons were retrieved on Saturday itself, that of two others were recovered on Sunday. The four deceased have been identified as Rayavarapu Prakash, 19, Tumma Karthik, 19, K Anvesh, 20, and S Srikanth, 20.

The incident happened near Rangarajapuram Colony of Venkatapuram village. According to police, a group of 16 friends went to the river bank to celebrate the birthday of one of them, Shashi Kumar. During the celebrations, four people entered the river for a swim, but drowned. The other youths informed the villagers and the local police about the incident. Police with the help of swimmers and fishermen fished out the bodies of all four youngsters.

11-year-old drowns
An 11-year-old girl accidentally drowned in the Musi river in Bhuvanagiri district on Sunday night. The deceased has been identified as Niharika. Her family hails from Valigonda mandal and resides at Bibinagar. They had reached Valigonda for Diwali when it happened. However, her kin have not filed a plaint with cops yet

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nizamabad Alisagar
India Matters
A Christian devotee wearing a mask offers prayers at a Church in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
'Virus easier to spread indoors, winter perfect set-up'
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Nitish — tough taskmaster, stubborn politician yet approachable 
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)
SC may hear pleas on Andhra CM’s allegations today
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech begins phase 3 trials of Covid vaccine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Soumitra Chatterjee
Remembering Soumitra Chatterjee: The acting titan who took Indian cinema to the world
US singer Mary Millben sings ‘Om Jai Jagdish Hare’, video goes viral
Gallery
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee passed away on Sunday at a Kolkata hospital where he was for over a month. Here is all you need to know about the iconic film star. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab and PTI)
Soumitra Chatterjee: Bengali cinema's Alt Superstar
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp