Three minor girls drown in Alisagar

NIZAMABAD/ MULUGU: In a tragic incident, three minor girls drowned in the Alisagar reservoir under Yadapally police station limits in Nizamabad district on Sunday. The deceased girls have been identified as Junera, 12, Mahashera, 14, and Meraj, 14.

According to witnesses, the incident happened while the three minors were trying to pose for a selfie. They belong to different, but acquainted, families hailing from Bodhan town. They all came to the reservoir area for a picnic.The bodies of all three were fished out later in the day, and sent to Bodhan Government Hospital for postmortem.

According to Yedapally SI D Yella Goud, the cops received information regarding the incident at around 5.30 pm on Sunday. On learning about the incident, they rushed to the spot and recovered the bodies with the help of local swimmers.

While posing for a selfie, one of the girls slipped and accidentally fell into the reservoir, seeing which the other two minors attempted to rescue their friend, which resulted in the tragic death of all three. It was a few fellow tourists who noticed this and immediately notified their families.

In another unfortunate incident that happened in Mulugu on the day of Diwali, four youngsters drowned in the Godavari river while they were celebrating a friend’s birthday. While the bodies of two persons were retrieved on Saturday itself, that of two others were recovered on Sunday. The four deceased have been identified as Rayavarapu Prakash, 19, Tumma Karthik, 19, K Anvesh, 20, and S Srikanth, 20.

The incident happened near Rangarajapuram Colony of Venkatapuram village. According to police, a group of 16 friends went to the river bank to celebrate the birthday of one of them, Shashi Kumar. During the celebrations, four people entered the river for a swim, but drowned. The other youths informed the villagers and the local police about the incident. Police with the help of swimmers and fishermen fished out the bodies of all four youngsters.

11-year-old drowns

An 11-year-old girl accidentally drowned in the Musi river in Bhuvanagiri district on Sunday night. The deceased has been identified as Niharika. Her family hails from Valigonda mandal and resides at Bibinagar. They had reached Valigonda for Diwali when it happened. However, her kin have not filed a plaint with cops yet