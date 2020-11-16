Won’t sleep until RTC is back on track: Telangana CM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao expressed satisfaction over the progress the TSRTC has made thus far despite the Covid-induced reduction in travel. At a review meeting at Pragati Bhavan here on Sunday, he discussed providing job security to TSRTC employees, thereby motivating them to work with a sense of dedication and help the corporation move on. He said, “Just when the TSRTC was back on track to earn profits, the Covid-19 pandemic hit the State. But we will revive the corporation.”

He made it clear that the State government would protect the State Public Sector Undertakings (PSU) despite difficulties. The government is providing security to lakhs of employees and their families of the State PSUs, he added. “The Telangana government has opposed the attempts made to privatise the power sector. Moreover, the government has regularised thousands of contract employees of the Electricity Department. It protected the families of these employees. On the other hand, the Centre is privatising PSUs, including the LIC. Yet, the State government is protecting its PSUs,” the CM said. He added: “I will not sleep until the TSRTC is back on the track. I will protect the TSRTC as long as I am here. Many employees and their families are dependent on the corporation.

Moreover, this is the cheapest transport network available for the poor. Hence, without thinking about the losses or profits, we will protect it for the larger public interest.” The TSRTC officials informed the CM that with people preferring to use private vehicles due to the pandemic, the occupancy rate of RTC buses has come down drastically, causing heavy losses for the corporation. The CM instructed the officials to take appropriate decisions to get over the difficulties triggered by Covid. He wanted officials to analyse the measures needed to lift the RTC back to its pre- Covid level. The CM said the cargo services introduced by the TSRTC have become a big hit. He hoped that like the Indian Railways, the TSRTC would also earn profits through its cargo services. The CM also expressed happiness over the TSRTC setting the Million Parc e l T r a n s p o r t record.

The CM said: “One by one, institutions are getting back on their feet. People are coming out. Services like hotels and dhabas are back in business. In this backdrop, there’s a need to find and discuss atlength the measures needed to make people patronise the RTC once again.” KCR instructed officials to increase bus services in Hyderabad by 50 per cent, so as to help more people from the districts travel to the city and back.