Covid testing snapshot: How are Telangana, Kerala, TN and Andhra faring?

The less number of tests in Telangana can be attributed to both staff being unavailable and patients not coming forward to get tested in light of the festivities over the weekend.

Published: 17th November 2020 10:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2020 07:18 PM   |  A+A-

A boy watches as a health worker collects a swab sample from a man to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD/T’PURAM/CHENNAI/VIJAYAWADA: Telangana conducted a  record low of 17,296 Covid-19 tests on Sunday and recorded only 502 cases.

The State’s tally now stands at 2,57,876.

Meanwhile 1,539 recoveries took the active cases to 14,385. Sunday also saw three deaths due to Covid-19, taking the toll to 1,407.

Live coverage: India's COVID-19 battle

Kerala logs 2,710 new cases
Kerala recorded 2,710 fresh Covid-19 cases on Monday, taking the infection count to 5,28,290, while 6,567 patients were discharged after getting cured. While 70,925 people are presently undergoing treatment for the disease, as many as 4,54,774 have been cured so far.

1,725 fresh Covid cases in TN
Tamil Nadu on Monday reported   1,725 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the tally to 7,59,916, while the death toll touched 11,495 with 17 more fatalities.

AP reports 753 cases
For the first time in more than four months, Andhra Pradesh reported less than 1,000 new cases of Covid in a day on Monday. The State saw 753 fresh cases of Covid-19, while 1,507 patients recovered and  13 more succumbed to the virus on Monday. The State’s Covid-19 tally now stands 8,54,764, recoveries at 8,29,991, active cases at 17,892, and toll at 6,881.

