Justice league

By Express News Service

Sack current Waqf Board CEO, HC tells TS govt

Suspecting that the chief executive officer (CEO) of the State Waqf Board is hand in glove with the encroachers of Waqf properties, a division bench of the Telangana High Court on Monday directed the State government to sack Mohd Kasim from the CEO’s post and appoint an efficient person to protect the subject properties. Pursuant to an earlier direction of the court, Kasim appeared before the bench of Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy dealing with a batch of PILs seeking direction to the State government to protect the Waqf properties from encroachments. The bench said that out of the 723 Muslim graveyards under GHMC limits, 86 had been encroached. Yet, only five FIRs have been lodged by the Waqf Board. The bench directed the Principal Secretary for Minority Welfare to take action against the encroachers and file a report within two weeks. The bench then posted the matter to December 17 for further hearing.

File report on action against illegal construction

A division bench of the Telangana High Court on Monday directed the State government to forthwith stop the illegal construction of a commercial complex by the Munnuru Kapu Sangam on land allotted for constructing a hotel for weaker sections in Adilabad, and to file an action taken report on the issue by the next hearing.Municipal Administration & Urban Development (MAUD) Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar and Adilabad Municipality Commissioner CVN Raju appeared through video conference before the bench. The PIL, filed by G Raju, stated that the Municipal Commissioner failed to take action against the president of the Munnuru Kapu Sangam for constructing a commercial complex on the land allotted for the construction of a hostel for weaker sections. During the course of the hearing, the bench directed the authorities concerned to take back the subject land, and posted the matter to December 3 for further hearing.

RGV’s response sought in plea against film on Disha

THE Telangana High Court on Monday issued notices to the State government, Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), film director Ram Gopal Varma, and RGV Film Factory Ltd to respond to an appeal filed by Disha’s father against the release of the movie ‘Disha Encounter’, which is based on the Shadnagar incident that took place in November last year. A division bench of the court dealt with an appeal by Disha’s father against the order of a single judge who earlier dismissed his plea directing the Central government to resolve the representation, if any, made by the petitioner on the issue. The petitioner’s counsel sought court directions to the respondents — Principal Secretary to Home, Cyberabad Police Commissioner, CBFC regional officer, RGV Film Factory Ltd and others concerned against the release of the film on print and electronic media, including social media. After issuing notices to the respondents, the matter was posted to December 14 for further hearing.