Suryapet kidnap case: 1 held, 2 minors detained

By Express News Service

SURYAPET: Police arrested one person and detained two minors who were found involved in the kidnapping of a five-year-old boy in Suryapet on Sunday.

District Superintendent of Police R Bhaskaran told the media on Monday that the arrested person was identified as Y Venkateshwarlu and two minors were from Shyamarajapuram village of Durgi mandal, Guntur district. The five-year-old boy, Parikapalli Gautam, went missing on November 14 .

After kidnapping Gautham, they took him to Mirylaguda and stayed there overnight. On Sunday, one of the accused took the boy to Hyderabad in a bus. The other two accused called a tailor in Bhagat Singh Nagar informing about the kidnapping and asked the boy’s father to pay a ransom of `10,00,000. They made multiple calls from different phone numbers, after some negotiation, agreed to release the boy for `7,00,000. The police arrested one of the kidnappers who came to collect the ransom in Miryalguda. The other two kidnappers were nabbed in Shyamarajupu.