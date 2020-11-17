STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana-bPASS launched, now self-certification is enough for building permits

The Minister said  about 43 per cent of population in Telangana lives in towns and cities. 

Published: 17th November 2020 10:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2020 03:41 PM   |  A+A-

MA&UD and IT Minister KT Rama Rao, flanked by Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar and Mayor Bonthu Rammohan, hands over copies of permissions for buildings to citizens who have availed TSbPASS, in Hydera

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The much-awaited Telangana State Building Permission Approval Self-certification System (TS-bPASS) is now available to citizens after its launch by Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao here on Monday.The new system is expected to cut the tedium of going around the offices for obtaining clearances for construction of buildings. Apart from cutting the red tape, it would also ensure transparency.After being in the works for quite some time now, it has finally became accessible to people.  

Describing it as an initiative in the right direction, Rama Rao said that under TS-bPASS, self-certification by citizens would be enough for construction of buildings in plots of above 75 sq yards and up to 600 sq yards and for a height of up to seven metres.

The Minister, however, said that the self-certification facility is extended in good faith and if anyone tries to misuse the same, the civic body would have powers to demolish the buildings without even issuing any notice. He handed over the building permission copies to citizens who availed the services under TS-bPASS initiative after its launch. He said that the reforms being ushered in are intended to develop infrastructure in urban spaces and at the same time ensure decentralisation of administrative power for the welfare of people living in rural areas as well. 

“This is the reason why the government has come up with new districts, mandals, revenue divisions, and panchayats,” he said, adding that the Centre and other State governments are emulating the Telangana model of development. The Minister said  about 43 per cent of population in Telangana lives in towns and 
cities. 

The Minister he said that the urban population will only increase in the next five years and for them this initiative will be of great use. Asking the citizens and the real estate sectors to utilise the TS-bPASS services, he said that based on the feedback, new amendments would be made to the initiative.

The Minister revealed that the government will come up with a new Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Act in January or February next year, which will have tougher provisions incorporated against encroachment of lakes and nalas (storm water drains).

The new legislation will deal strictly with unauthorised encroachments that have come up on the full tank level (FTL) and buffer zones of water bodies and nalas. “All such structures would be razed even without issuing any notices. The government will also take opinion of legal experts before bringing in the new Act,” he said.

Telangana model
Minister Rama Rao said that the reforms are being ushered in to ensure decentralisation of administrative power. The Centre and other States are emulating the Telangana model of development. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TS BPass Telangana building pass
India Matters
Moderna’s vaccine, created with the National Institutes of Health, is being studied in 30,000 volunteers who received either the real vaccination or a dummy shot. (Photo |AP)
COVID-19 vaccine found to be 94.5 per cent effective, says Moderna
A boy watches as a health worker collects a swab sample from a man to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
Obese people found to be at increased risk of Covid-19
For representational purposes
Covid-19 individual life insurance policy now available on the market
Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri | PTI
Air travel will return to pre-COVID levels by end of December, says Civil Aviation Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The thousands to be involved in the latest UK trial will partly be recruited from the National Health Service (NHS) Vaccine Registry. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 vaccine found to be 94.5% effective, says US biotech firm Moderna
In this frame grab from NASA TV, the SpaceX Dragon is seen after docking at the International Space Station. (Photo | AP)
Four astronauts reaches ISS in historic NASA-SpaceX mission
Gallery
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee passed away on Sunday at a Kolkata hospital where he was for over a month. Here is all you need to know about the iconic film star. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab and PTI)
Soumitra Chatterjee: Bengali cinema's Alt Superstar
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp