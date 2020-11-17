STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana CM KCR willing, but FCI blocks sanna biyyam bonus

FCI’s conditions do not allow State govt to pay even a rupee over Rs 1,888 per quintal

Published: 17th November 2020 10:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2020 10:29 AM   |  A+A-

KCR

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (File | EPS)

By VV Balakrishna
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government is unlikely to announce any bonus for ‘sanna biyyam’, even though several farmers resorted to agitations at many places in the State demanding a minimum support price (MSP) of Rs 2,500 per quintal for the crop.

The State Cabinet, which met on Friday, discussed at length the possibility of paying the bonuses to farmers and the agitations across the State. However, the officials concerned expressed their inability to make payments, stating that conditions mandated by the Food Corporation of India (FCI) would not allow the State government to pay even a single rupee over and above Rs 1,888 per quintal for the super fine variety of paddy.

“Though Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is willing to pay the bonus, officials informed him that the FCI norms would not allow it,” sources in the Civil Supplies department told Express on Monday.
 In fact, in the Cabinet meeting, the Chief Minister reportedly felt that when the State government was providing so much financial assistance to farmers, then it would be able to pay the bonus too.

According to sources, the FCI would take only 20 lakh tonnes of paddy out of the 70 to 80 lakh tonnes expected to be produced in the State. 

However, the payment of bonuses is not interrupting the procurement of paddy in the State. “So far, we have procured 8.5 lakh tonnes of paddy, which includes 1.6 lakh tonnes of fine variety at Rs 1,888 per quintal. The procurement is as per our target till date,” said a source.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana Sanna Biyyam bonus
India Matters
Moderna’s vaccine, created with the National Institutes of Health, is being studied in 30,000 volunteers who received either the real vaccination or a dummy shot. (Photo |AP)
COVID-19 vaccine found to be 94.5 per cent effective, says Moderna
A boy watches as a health worker collects a swab sample from a man to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
Obese people found to be at increased risk of Covid-19
For representational purposes
Covid-19 individual life insurance policy now available on the market
Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri | PTI
Air travel will return to pre-COVID levels by end of December, says Civil Aviation Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The thousands to be involved in the latest UK trial will partly be recruited from the National Health Service (NHS) Vaccine Registry. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 vaccine found to be 94.5% effective, says US biotech firm Moderna
In this frame grab from NASA TV, the SpaceX Dragon is seen after docking at the International Space Station. (Photo | AP)
Four astronauts reaches ISS in historic NASA-SpaceX mission
Gallery
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee passed away on Sunday at a Kolkata hospital where he was for over a month. Here is all you need to know about the iconic film star. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab and PTI)
Soumitra Chatterjee: Bengali cinema's Alt Superstar
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp