STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana has only 924 females per 1,000 males

Telangana’s sex ratio saw a slight improvement in 2018 from 2017, which had 915 females per 1,000 males. 

Published: 17th November 2020 10:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2020 10:44 AM   |  A+A-

girls, sex ration, students, feoticide, flag,

Representational Image. (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana has one of the lowest sex ratios in the country, with 924 females per 1,000 males, as per the ‘Annual Report on Vital Statistics of India’ for the year 2018, released recently by Census India. The sex ratio data for 23 States were released, and 16 States had better sex ratio than Telangana. Arunachal Pradesh had the best sex ratio among all the States, with 1,084 females per 1,000 males. Among South-Indian states, Kerala had the best sex ratio of 963. Telangana’s sex ratio saw a slight improvement in 2018 from 2017, which had 915 females per 1,000 males. 

When contacted, Dr A Suneetha, Senior Fellow at Anveshi Research Centre for Women’s Studies pointed out, “There are multiple reasons as to why the sex ratio is low in Telangana. One of them is the lack of discourse on women’s empowerment by the Telangana government. Moreover, funds are given judgingly to the Women and Child Welfare Development Department. The Kalyana Lakshmi scheme by the government just reinforces the notion that the only aim of a girl child is to get married.”

She added, “There are not enough schools and colleges for women in the districts, and there are not enough women representatives in the State government. Further, there are no good reforms against dowry.” The State also recorded 8,848 infant deaths, making it the ninth highest among 29 States. 

Birth, death registrations

The report also said that only 71.8 per cent births and 69.1 per cent deaths were registered within the prescribed time period of 21 days in the State. While the estimated number of births in Telangana stood at 6,52,791 in 2018, 6,28,842 births were registered. And though 2,34,420 deaths were estimated to have occurred, only 1,36,528 deaths were registered. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana gender ratio Telangana Sex ratio telangana
India Matters
Moderna’s vaccine, created with the National Institutes of Health, is being studied in 30,000 volunteers who received either the real vaccination or a dummy shot. (Photo |AP)
COVID-19 vaccine found to be 94.5 per cent effective, says Moderna
A boy watches as a health worker collects a swab sample from a man to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
Obese people found to be at increased risk of Covid-19
For representational purposes
Covid-19 individual life insurance policy now available on the market
Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri | PTI
Air travel will return to pre-COVID levels by end of December, says Civil Aviation Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The thousands to be involved in the latest UK trial will partly be recruited from the National Health Service (NHS) Vaccine Registry. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 vaccine found to be 94.5% effective, says US biotech firm Moderna
In this frame grab from NASA TV, the SpaceX Dragon is seen after docking at the International Space Station. (Photo | AP)
Four astronauts reaches ISS in historic NASA-SpaceX mission
Gallery
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee passed away on Sunday at a Kolkata hospital where he was for over a month. Here is all you need to know about the iconic film star. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab and PTI)
Soumitra Chatterjee: Bengali cinema's Alt Superstar
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp