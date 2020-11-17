Telangana rowdy-sheeter fires in air after dispute escalates

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: A rowdy-sheeter got involved in a land dispute and fired in the air, to the horror of local people. Locals say such incidents were unheard of in this area, and would occur only in Rayalaseema and Hyderabad. Zaheerabad DSP Shankar said Kamal Kishore from Jeedigadda thanda, with 15 labourers, was erecting cement poles on his land. Two persons — Ali Akbar and Asad, both from Zaheerabad, objected to this, claiming that the poles were being set up on their land.

A scuffle broke between both the parties and Ali Akbar called a rowdy-sheeter named Layeeq to the spot.

Layeeq arrived in a Scorpio loaded with sticks, swords, and a revolver, and started threatening the labourers. When the latter tried to retaliate, he fired six rounds in the air. After locals alerted the police and some personnel arrived, Layeed fled the spot.

The DSP said a rowdy sheet had been opened against Layeeq, who was also an accused in a murder case. Three teams have been formed to nab the absconding Layeeq.