Youth must work for nation’s growth: VP Venkaiah Naidu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu, speaking at the inauguration of an Amenities Centre in University of Hyderabad on Monday, called upon the youth of the country to channel their energy towards constructive nation-building activities.

“The youth of our nation, who comprise 65 per cent of the country’s population, has to be constructive and not obstructive. Positivity of mind, thoughts and actions will make you strong and stable. The youth must join the forces of growth and shun negativity,” said the Vice-President. He also said that although they could study different ideologies, their main ideology must be academic excellence.

He further said, “I am told that the new Amenities Centre has user friendly facilities...There is an amphitheatre and a multi-cuisine food court as well. It also provides students with a space for socialisation and interaction with their peers. As we know, holistic education is important for the development of people, and that is the ultimate role of education.”

UoH Chancellor Justice L Narasimha Reddy, Vice Chancellor Prof Appa Rao Podile and Telangana Home Minister Mahmood Ali were also present for the event.