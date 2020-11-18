STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

'104 out of 150': Telangana minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav confident on TRS victory in GHMC polls

Credit for Hyderabad emerging as a global city and investment destination goes to the TRS government, he stated.

Published: 18th November 2020 09:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2020 09:58 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Cinematography Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav

Telangana minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav (Photo| talasani.in)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav exuded confidence that the TRS would win over 104 out of the 150 divisions in the GHMC polls to be held on December 1.

In an informal chat with reporters here on Tuesday, the Minister opined that developmental works by the government would help the TRS romp home to victory. Talasani said that these works, worth thousands of crores, have been taken up under MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao’s leadership in the last six years. 

Credit for Hyderabad emerging as a global city and investment destination goes to the TRS government, he stated. The people will not fall for the misleading campaigns of the Opposition parties and will surely back the TRS once again, the Minister asserted.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Talasani Srinivas Yadav TRS GHMC polls Hyderabad poll prediction
India Matters
Lakshmi Vilas Bank (File Photo | EPS)
Lakshmi Vilas Bank under moratorium for one month, depositors can't withdraw over Rs 25K
For representational purposes. (Photo | AP)
Protein-based COVID vaccine candidates more suitable for India, scientists say
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
Shivraj Singh Chouhan announces formation of 'Cow Cabinet' in Madhya Pradesh
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo | PTI)
'Development or destruction': Rahul Gandhi slams Centre on 'all-time high' inflation, unemployment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Modi at BRICS meet (Photo | ANI)
Nations supporting terrorism must be held responsible: PM Modi at BRICS
Medicos at a COVID-19 hospital (File photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Covid 19: Noida begins random testing of commuters from Delhi at entry points
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp