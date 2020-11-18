'104 out of 150': Telangana minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav confident on TRS victory in GHMC polls

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav exuded confidence that the TRS would win over 104 out of the 150 divisions in the GHMC polls to be held on December 1.

In an informal chat with reporters here on Tuesday, the Minister opined that developmental works by the government would help the TRS romp home to victory. Talasani said that these works, worth thousands of crores, have been taken up under MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao’s leadership in the last six years.

Credit for Hyderabad emerging as a global city and investment destination goes to the TRS government, he stated. The people will not fall for the misleading campaigns of the Opposition parties and will surely back the TRS once again, the Minister asserted.