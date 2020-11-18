952 COVID-19 cases reported in Telangana, 1,602 patients recover

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana's COVID-19 tally rose to 2,58,828 with 952 cases reported on Tuesday. With 1,602 patients being discharged on the day, the active cases fell to 13,732 and total recoveries rose to 2,43,686.

Meanwhile, three deaths reported on Tuesday took the toll to 1,410. The State's fatality rate is only 0.54 per cent, which is lower than the national average of 1.5 per cent. The State conducted 38,245 tests on Tuesday. The case spike is restricted to GHMC( 150 cases), Kothugudem (71), Medchal (77) and Rangareddy (68) districts.