GHMC polls: Mixed signals from BJP's Telangana unit over ties with Pawan Kalyan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Will the Telangana State BJP forge an alliance with actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan led Jana Sena party in the ensuing elections to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal elections?

There is confusion over whether they would come together in the wake of mixed signals emanating from the BJP camp. The Vakeel Saab actor has already announced that his party will contest from 50 divisions in the city and the unilateral announcement is seen as an indication that both the parties would chart their own courses.

When contacted, party state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar said that there was no such proposal. "No, we are not going to have any truck with it," he told The New Indian Express but another source in the party said that they would welcome if "Pawan Kalyan wants to sail with them". He also pointed out that back channel efforts are on to rope him in as it would add glitter to the campaign.

The matinee idol has already announced that he would work with BJP in Andhra Pradesh where he contested Assembly elections in 2019 and suffered a humiliating defeat. As he has ideological affinity with the BJP, the party leaders hope that he might work with them and there was still time to work out details.