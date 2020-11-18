STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Innovators, NGOs to discuss product solutions for PwDs in Telangana's Assistive Technology Summit

Telangana State Innovation Cell (TSIC) is organising the first-ever State-led Assistive Technology Summit 2020 on December 3, 2020, which marks the International Day for disabled persons.

Principal Secretary of IT and Industries Jayesh Ranjan

Telangana IT and Industries Secretary Jayesh Ranjan (File photo| RVK Rao, EPS)

By Express News Service

The summit will bring together researchers, innovators, investors, social enterprises, NGOs, expert users, and government organisations from all over the country, to discuss building affordable solutions, easing the access to solutions for Persons with disabilities (PwDs), and collaborations to sustain the ecosystem further.

IT and Industries Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan during the poster launch of the summit, said, "In the last few decades, there has been a substantial advancement in technology, and knowledge regarding aids and appliances for the PwDs. Telangana is attempting to motivate innovators to design more such products and solutions for the benefit of PwDs. We hope to showcase the best of the lot in the Assistive Technology Summit."

