Party is always battle-ready: Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar on GHMC polls

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After scripting a sensational victory in Dubbaka, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar is eager to do an encore in the GHMC elections slated for December 1.

He believes that there is a sea-change in the opinion of the people about the TRS and its governance. "Urban voters are frustrated and fed up with KCR’s rule. They want change. It has been proven beyond doubt in Dubbaka," the BJP leader said.

He also said that the TRS had tried to rob time from them by giving concurrence to the SEC to hold elections all of a sudden, much ahead of the completion of the present council's term. "What the TRS is forgetting is that the BJP is always battle-ready. We have done a lot of homework already. Our leaders have taken out padayatras in all divisions. If the TRS thinks it has pushed us on the defensive, it is mistaken," he said.

Bandi said that the party would expose the doublespeak of the TRS in respect to the development of Hyderabad. "We are going to expose how the rains ravaged the city and the way the TRS leaders in the ground level misappropriated the Rs 10,000 cash relief meant for rain-affected families," he said.

He was also very critical of the TRS for perpetuating family rule and its stranglehold not only on the State, but also on the GHMC. "There is an anti-TRS wave building in the city and we are going to capitalise on it," he said.

"We will appeal to the people of Hyderabad, including those who have come from Andhra and other places, to choose between the BJP, which has development as its agenda, or the TRS-MIM combine, which wants to sow seeds of communal discord and benefit from it," he added.