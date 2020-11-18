Telangana Chief Minister to convene meeting of non-BJP parties in Hyderabad in December

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) president and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said he would convene a meeting of non-BJP parties in Hyderabad in the second week of December.



Virtually declaring war against the saffron party, Rao said leaders like Mamata Banerjee, HD Kumaraswamy, Akhilesh Yadav, Mayawati and MK Stalin would be invited to the meeting.



Ahead of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) polls on December 1, he held a joint meeting of the TRS Parliamentary and Legislature parties at Telangana Bhavan on Wednesday.



As the BJP is the main opponent of the TRS in the GHMC polls, Rao attacked the BJP during the meeting. It may be recalled that the BJP won the bypoll for the Dubbaka Assembly seat, which is considered a bastion of the TRS. As the BJP is emerging as an alternative to the TRS in the state and even occupying the space of the Congress, Rao has been attacking the saffron party for the last one month.



Addressing party leaders, Rao said the central government did not even release funds to the state for taking up relief measures for flood hit Hyderabad. Rao also expressed ire over the state BJP president Bandi Sanjay for lodging a complaint against the distribution of Rs 10,000 by the state government to the flood victims in Hyderabad.

Due to the complaint, the State Election Commission on Wednesday directed the government not to register or distribute money for the flood victims till the GHMC poll process was completed. "It is unfortunate that because of the attitude of the BJP leaders, the poor were not receiving the flood relief," Rao said. The TRS chief, however, said the party would win over 100 out of 150 divisions in the GHMC.