Telangana High Court refuses to consider plea on staying Greater Hyderabad municipal elections

The petitioner’s counsel B Rachna Reddy made a mention before the bench and urged the court to list the case for an early hearing. 

Published: 18th November 2020 09:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2020 09:22 AM

Telangana High Court

Telangana High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Telangana High Court, on Tuesday, refused to consider the plea of former deputy mayor and Bharatiya Janata Party leader G Subhash Chanderji seeking stay on the impugned amended Section 5(2)(e) of the GHMC Act, 2020 wherein the authorities have arbitrarily amended the allotment by rotation of reservation to different wards and made it to be in force for two consecutive terms instead of earlier provision of single rotation.

The petitioner's counsel B Rachna Reddy made a mention before the bench and urged the court to list the case for an early hearing. 

Reacting to this, the bench said that the court on Monday declined to pass an interim order in a similar petition wherein it was alleged that the State government was not implementing the Supreme Court directions issued in 2010. The court will hear this case when it comes in regular course, the HC bench said.

