By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Women’s Commission now has an exclusive website with an option of lodging online complaints. The issue was raised first in 2018 by activists who started an online petition demanding the same.

The group now works under the banner of 'Women’s Commission Matters' has taken up the fight to have a Women’s Commission Head appointed after the previous chairperson retired in 2018. Women can use (wdcw.tg.nic.in/tswc/index. html) to file complaints.