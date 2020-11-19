30 dead monkeys found packed in bags in Mahbubabad

By Express News Service

MAHBUBABAD: In a horrifying incident, bodies of 30 monkeys were found in gunny bags in Shanigapuram village in Mahbubabad mandal on Wednesday. According to the forest officials, the villagers and farmers found the bags dumped near agricultural fields and alerted the local police. The forest officials suspect that the monkeys were most likely poisoned and killed.

Speaking to Express, Mahbubabad District Forest Officials (DFO) T Ravi Kiran said that forest officials, along with the police and revenue officials, were trying to identify the culprits responsible for the gruesome incident. A case has been registered regarding the incident, said Kiran.

