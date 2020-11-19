57 TS Genco power plant oustees apply for jobs

By Express News Service

SURYAPET: District Collector T Vinay Krishna Reddy said on Wednesday that documents of families who had lost their lands to make way for the construction of a TS Genco power plant in the district and had subsequently applied for employment were being examined.

On Wednesday, the Collector took part in a review meeting with electricity and revenue officials to verify credentials of the 57 applicants, who lost their land during the construction of the power plant at Vajinepalli village. The Collector said that the certificates of 32 persons were examined on October 9 and on Wednesday the certificates of 10 persons were examined.